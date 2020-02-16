Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,255 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

