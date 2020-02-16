Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,226,607 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

