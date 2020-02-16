Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,072 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

