Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,680 shares of company stock valued at $723,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,034 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

