Signaturefd LLC Buys 413 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 104.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,738 shares. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.