Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 862.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,234 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $66.37. 95,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,965. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

