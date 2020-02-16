Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after buying an additional 345,750 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.