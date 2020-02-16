Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,981 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 36,742.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

EWA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

