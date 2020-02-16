Signaturefd LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EC. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 243,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 712,500 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Ecopetrol SA has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24.

Several research firms have commented on EC. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

