Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

SWIR opened at $9.09 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 943,697 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

