SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 770,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other SI-Bone news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,204 shares of company stock worth $1,355,351. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SI-Bone by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SI-Bone by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SI-Bone by 63.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

