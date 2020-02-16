Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Decreases By 8.6%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

