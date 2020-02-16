Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Drops By 10.4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98.
Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
