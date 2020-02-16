Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Drops By 10.4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

