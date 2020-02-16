Short Interest in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Declines By 9.2%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Spok has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 14,222 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $169,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,346.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spok by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Spok by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

