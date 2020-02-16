Short Interest in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Increases By 7.8%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 304,066 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,245,000.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.