Short Interest in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Increases By 7.8%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 304,066 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. Progyny’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,245,000.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

