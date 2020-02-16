Short Interest in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Decreases By 9.6%

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 748,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.