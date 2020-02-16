Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Decreases By 10.4%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,330,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 27,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628,774 shares. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

