Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expands By 7.3%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 618,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.