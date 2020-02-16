Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Drops By 7.5%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of ODT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. 26,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

