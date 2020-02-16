Short Interest in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Declines By 9.5%

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,522 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. NRG Energy has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

