Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Declines By 13.7%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,085,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

NTRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. 688,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,942. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6,462.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

