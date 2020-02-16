Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Decreases By 10.6%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 671,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

