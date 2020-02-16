Short Interest in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Drops By 6.0%

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

MORF traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 166,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Morphic has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

