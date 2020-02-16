Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Grows By 9.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:TAP.A opened at $67.77 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.
About Molson Coors Brewing
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.