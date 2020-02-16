Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Grows By 9.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TAP.A opened at $67.77 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

