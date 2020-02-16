Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Drops By 7.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

MAXR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 1,882,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

