Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Increases By 7.0%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.38 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

TUSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

