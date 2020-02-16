Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Increases By 7.0%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.38 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.
TUSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
