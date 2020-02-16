Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expands By 9.8%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 112,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,667. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

