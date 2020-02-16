Short Interest in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Expands By 7.5%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 524,927 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. istar has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
About istar
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
