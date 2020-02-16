Short Interest in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Expands By 7.5%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 524,927 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. istar has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,547,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of istar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,612,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,941,000 after purchasing an additional 639,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of istar by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

