Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Drops By 6.9%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.78. The stock had a trading volume of 286,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,879. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

