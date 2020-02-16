Short Interest in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Increases By 10.8%

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 240,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,335. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.