Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expands By 5.2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. 645,928 shares of the company traded hands. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.