Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Grows By 7.9%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 788,512 shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

