Short Interest in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Drops By 13.8%

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 486,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Godaddy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Godaddy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP raised its holdings in Godaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

GDDY stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 4,947,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.