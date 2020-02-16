Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Grows By 7.7%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 146,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

