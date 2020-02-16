Short Interest in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Increases By 10.2%

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 413,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,067. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EV. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

