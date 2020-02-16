Short Interest in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Rises By 8.2%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Research Corp Acacia purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,600 shares in the company, valued at $382,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DS shares. ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

DS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,554. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.48.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.