Short Interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Grows By 7.5%

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SAUC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Diversified Restaurant has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.22.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Diversified Restaurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Diversified Restaurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Restaurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.