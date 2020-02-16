Short Interest in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Drops By 8.4%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 37.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 573,581 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 445,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 164,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

