Short Interest in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Grows By 7.2%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 1,035,953 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $61,884.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,590.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 850,089 shares of company stock worth $15,338,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

