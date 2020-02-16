Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Grows By 5.2%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 24,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

