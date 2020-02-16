Short Interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Declines By 7.7%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Approximately 48.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 924,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $69.29 on Friday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64.
In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the period.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
