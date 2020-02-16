Short Interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Declines By 7.7%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Approximately 48.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 924,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $69.29 on Friday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

