Short Interest in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Grows By 5.8%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 17,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 37.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 674,577 shares. Carvana has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
