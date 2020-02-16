Short Interest in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Grows By 5.8%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 17,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 37.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 674,577 shares. Carvana has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

