Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Decreases By 12.6%

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 281,790 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 77,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

