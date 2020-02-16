Short Interest in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Declines By 8.8%

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 316,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $30.17.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

