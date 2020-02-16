Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.11.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $531.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average is $368.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $173.71 and a twelve month high of $593.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
