Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.11.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $531.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average is $368.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $173.71 and a twelve month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

