Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 9.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Shopify worth $1,892,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.22. 2,206,751 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.66. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $173.71 and a twelve month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.11.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

