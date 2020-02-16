Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SHW traded up $5.69 on Friday, hitting $585.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,374 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

