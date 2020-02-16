SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $3,484,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.