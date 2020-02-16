SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,828 Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

CALM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

