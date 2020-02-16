SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $364,000 in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 88,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

NYSE:FNV opened at $115.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $116.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

